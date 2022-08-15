Rain but with cooler temperatures descend on us

August used to be the hottest month of the Summer in these parts, but, in recent years, we have seen cooldowns in August after unseasonably hot Junes and Julys. Same, it appears, this year as the temperatures have cooled during the night and daytime higher remain mostly in the 70s.

This week, the National Weather Service forecast predicts highs in the 50s through at least Thursday,, with rain off and on. and overnight lows in the 50s.

That’s a lot better than highs in the upper 80s and into the 90s with lowers remaining in the 70s at night.

Longer-range forecasts show a lot of thunderstorms through the remainder of August with highs in the lower-to-mid 70s and overnight lows around 60.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

