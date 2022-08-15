Virginia expected to top 2 million total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health and include counts from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 1,999,881 (+6,007)
Hospitalized: 54,621 (+71)
Deaths: 21,163 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,885 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,809 (+78)
Deaths: 159
Radford:
Infections: 5,576 (+15)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,791 (+38)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 2,970 (+9)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,587 (+33)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,357 (+48)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,444 (+61)
Deaths: 203
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,728 (+98)
Deaths: 385
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,614 (+96)
Deaths: 295 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,461 (+24)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,201 (+20)
Deaths: 97