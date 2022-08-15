muselogo1-copy

Virginia expected to top 2 million total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

With 6,007 new infections over the weekend, the Old Dominion total stands at 1,999.881, just 119 away from 2 million. The Commonwealth's 18 deaths include two in Roanoke

Numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health and include counts from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 1,999,881 (+6,007)
Hospitalized: 54,621 (+71)     
Deaths: 21,163 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,885 (+2)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,809 (+78)   
Deaths: 159          

Radford:
Infections: 5,576 (+15)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,791 (+38)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 2,970 (+9)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,587 (+33)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,357 (+48)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,444 (+61)                   
Deaths: 203                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,728 (+98) 
Deaths: 385                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,614 (+96)                  
Deaths: 295 (+2)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,461 (+24)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,201 (+20)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse