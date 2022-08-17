Virginia COVID-19 cases topped 2 million infections Tuesday and hit 2,005 on Wednesday

My apologies for the delay in reporting Tuesday’s numbers. Hospital tests kept me away from a computer for too long. The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health and include counts for two days instead of one.
Virginia
Infections: 2,005,336 (+5,455)
Hospitalized: 54,749 (+128)
Deaths: 21,203 (+40)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,887 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,860 (+59)
Deaths: 160 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,576 (+11)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,824 (+33)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 2,993 (+23)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,614 (+27)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,406 (+49)
Deaths: 142 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,476 (+32)
Deaths: 203 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,728 (+102)
Deaths: 386 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,679 (+65)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,471 (+10)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,223 (+22)
Deaths: 97