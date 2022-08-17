Virginia COVID-19 cases topped 2 million infections Tuesday and hit 2,005 on Wednesday

My apologies for the delay in reporting Tuesday’s numbers. Hospital tests kept me away from a computer for too long. The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health and include counts for two days instead of one.

Virginia

Infections: 2,005,336 (+5,455)

Hospitalized: 54,749 (+128)

Deaths: 21,203 (+40)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,887 (+3)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,860 (+59)

Deaths: 160 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,576 (+11)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,824 (+33)

Deaths: 153

Galax:

Infections: 2,993 (+23)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,614 (+27)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,406 (+49)

Deaths: 142 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,476 (+32)

Deaths: 203 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 24,728 (+102)

Deaths: 386 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 24,679 (+65)

Deaths: 295

Salem:

Infections: 6,471 (+10)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,223 (+22)

Deaths: 97

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

