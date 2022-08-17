muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases topped 2 million infections Tuesday and hit 2,005 on Wednesday

Because of a delay in reporting, today's number, are for two days, not one.

My apologies for the delay in reporting Tuesday’s numbers. Hospital tests kept me away from a computer for too long. The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health and include counts for two days instead of one.

Virginia
Infections: 2,005,336 (+5,455)
Hospitalized: 54,749 (+128)     
Deaths: 21,203 (+40)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,887 (+3)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,860 (+59)   
Deaths: 160 (+1)         

Radford:
Infections: 5,576 (+11)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,824 (+33)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 2,993 (+23)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,614 (+27)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,406 (+49)          
Deaths: 142 (+1)        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,476 (+32)                   
Deaths: 203 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,728 (+102) 
Deaths: 386 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,679 (+65)                  
Deaths: 295            

Salem:
Infections: 6,471 (+10)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,223 (+22)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse