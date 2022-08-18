Thursday Va. COVID-19 report: 3,000 new cases, 19 new deaths

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 2,008,336 (+3,000)
Hospitalized: 54,787 (+38)
Deaths: 21,2232 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,891 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,873 (+31)
Deaths: 160
Radford:
Infections: 5,561 (+4)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,847 (+23)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 2,998 (+5)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,628 (+14)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,427 (+21)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,503 (+27)
Deaths: 204 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,875 (+45)
Deaths: 387 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,723 (+44)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,486 (+15)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,229 (+6)
Deaths: 97