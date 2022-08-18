muselogo1-copy

Thursday Va. COVID-19 report: 3,000 new cases, 19 new deaths

Area deaths include one each in Roanoke city and Franklin County

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 2,008,336 (+3,000)
Hospitalized: 54,787 (+38)     
Deaths: 21,2232 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,891 (+4)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,873 (+31)   
Deaths: 160         

Radford:
Infections: 5,561 (+4)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,847 (+23)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 2,998 (+5)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,628 (+14)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,427 (+21)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,503 (+27)                   
Deaths: 204 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  24,875 (+45) 
Deaths: 387 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,723 (+44)                  
Deaths: 295            

Salem:
Infections: 6,486 (+15)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,229 (+6)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse