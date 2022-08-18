Thursday Va. COVID-19 report: 3,000 new cases, 19 new deaths

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia

Infections: 2,008,336 (+3,000)

Hospitalized: 54,787 (+38)

Deaths: 21,2232 (+19)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,891 (+4)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,873 (+31)

Deaths: 160

Radford:

Infections: 5,561 (+4)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,847 (+23)

Deaths: 153

Galax:

Infections: 2,998 (+5)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,628 (+14)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,427 (+21)

Deaths: 142

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,503 (+27)

Deaths: 204 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 24,875 (+45)

Deaths: 387 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 24,723 (+44)

Deaths: 295

Salem:

Infections: 6,486 (+15)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,229 (+6)

Deaths: 97

