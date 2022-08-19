Friday COVID-19 daily report for Va. lists 2,721 new cases

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia

Infections: 2,011,057 (+2,721)

Hospitalized: 54,834 (+47)

Deaths: 21,249 (+17)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,892 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,898 (+25)

Deaths: 160

Radford:

Infections: 5,603 (+12)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,860 (+13)

Deaths: 153

Galax:

Infections: 3,001 (+3)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,642 (+14)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,437 (+10)

Deaths: 142

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,527 (+24)

Deaths: 205 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 24,917 (+42)

Deaths: 388 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 24,770 (+47)

Deaths: 295

Salem:

Infections: 6,487 (+1)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,236 (+7)

Deaths: 97

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

