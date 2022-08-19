Friday COVID-19 daily report for Va. lists 2,721 new cases

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 2,011,057 (+2,721)
Hospitalized: 54,834 (+47)
Deaths: 21,249 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,892 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,898 (+25)
Deaths: 160
Radford:
Infections: 5,603 (+12)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,860 (+13)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,001 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,642 (+14)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,437 (+10)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,527 (+24)
Deaths: 205 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 24,917 (+42)
Deaths: 388 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,770 (+47)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,487 (+1)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,236 (+7)
Deaths: 97