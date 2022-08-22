COVID-19 Va. weekend report: 6,074 new cases

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health count from 5 p.m. last Fri day through 5 p.m Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,017,131 (+6,074)
Hospitalized: 54,889 (+55)
Deaths: 21,263 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,908 (+16)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 21,983 (+74)
Deaths: 161 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,628 (+25)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,902 (+42)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,027 (+26)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,667 (+25)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,437 (+10)
Deaths: 142
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,592 (+65)
Deaths: 206 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,014 (+97)
Deaths: 388
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,884 (+105)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,506 (+19)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,270 (+34)
Deaths: 97