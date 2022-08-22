muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 Va. weekend report: 6,074 new cases

The 14 deaths in the Commonwealth included one each in Montgomery and Franklin counties.

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health count from 5 p.m. last Fri day through 5 p.m Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,017,131 (+6,074)
Hospitalized: 54,889 (+55)     
Deaths: 21,263 (+14)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,908 (+16)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 21,983 (+74)   
Deaths: 161 (+1)         

Radford:
Infections: 5,628 (+25)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,902 (+42)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,027 (+26)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,667 (+25)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,437 (+10)          
Deaths: 142        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,592 (+65)                   
Deaths: 206 (+1)                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,014 (+97) 
Deaths: 388                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,884 (+105)                  
Deaths: 295            

Salem:
Infections: 6,506 (+19)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,270 (+34)                
Deaths: 97

