COVID-19 Va. weekend report: 6,074 new cases

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health count from 5 p.m. last Fri day through 5 p.m Sunday.

Virginia

Infections: 2,017,131 (+6,074)

Hospitalized: 54,889 (+55)

Deaths: 21,263 (+14)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,908 (+16)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 21,983 (+74)

Deaths: 161 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,628 (+25)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,902 (+42)

Deaths: 153

Galax:

Infections: 3,027 (+26)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,667 (+25)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,437 (+10)

Deaths: 142

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,592 (+65)

Deaths: 206 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,014 (+97)

Deaths: 388

Roanoke County:

Infections: 24,884 (+105)

Deaths: 295

Salem:

Infections: 6,506 (+19)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,270 (+34)

Deaths: 97

