Mallory Cockram delivers a strong serve for the Lady Buffaloes

The Junior Varsity Lady Buffaloes shut down the Patrick County Cougars 2-0 before a large crowd at the Floyd County High School Alan Cantrell Court Tuesday evening by the varsity squad fell 0-3.

After a close first match, the JV Lady Buffs took control in the second and won going away.

The varsity ladies closed to within a few points in their second match but the Cougars held on and then won going away in the third.

More photos and details in an upcoming edition of The Floyd Press.

Savannah Yates sends the ball over the net for a point.

Annaliese Sowers (right) and Jasmine Locke follow the ball as it falls for a point.

Carleigh Craig (left), Jasmine Lock and Jasmine Yuvanavattana celebrate a point.

