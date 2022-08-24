Va. reports 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 2,022,778 (+2,915)
Hospitalized: 55,018 (+129)
Deaths: 21,310 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,926 (+11)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,056 (+36)
Deaths: 162 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,649 (+13)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,936 (+13)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,034 (+14)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,685 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,562 (+35)
Deaths: 143 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,654 (+46)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,063 (+26)
Deaths: 390 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,958 (+50)
Deaths: 294
Salem:
Infections: 6,525 (+19)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,298 (+21)
Deaths: 97