Va. reports 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia

Infections: 2,022,778 (+2,915)

Hospitalized: 55,018 (+129)

Deaths: 21,310 (+23)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,926 (+11)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,056 (+36)

Deaths: 162 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,649 (+13)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 7,936 (+13)

Deaths: 153

Galax:

Infections: 3,034 (+14)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,685 (+9)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,562 (+35)

Deaths: 143 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,654 (+46)

Deaths: 206

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,063 (+26)

Deaths: 390 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 24,958 (+50)

Deaths: 294

Salem:

Infections: 6,525 (+19)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,298 (+21)

Deaths: 97

