Va. reports 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Local deaths in Montgomery, Pulaski counties and Roanoke City,

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 2,022,778 (+2,915)
Hospitalized: 55,018 (+129)     
Deaths: 21,310 (+23)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,926 (+11)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,056 (+36)   
Deaths: 162 (+1)         

Radford:
Infections: 5,649 (+13)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,936 (+13)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,034 (+14)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,685 (+9)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,562 (+35)          
Deaths: 143 (+1)        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,654 (+46)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,063 (+26) 
Deaths: 390 (+2)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,958 (+50)                  
Deaths: 294            

Salem:
Infections: 6,525 (+19)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,298 (+21)                
Deaths: 97

