Va. COVID-19 adds 2,025 cases to daily report

Another death in Montgomery County is part of the 25 new fatalities in the Commonwealth.

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 2,025,685 (+2,907)
Hospitalized: 55,063 (+45)     
Deaths: 21,335 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,937 (+11)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,224 (+58)   
Deaths: 163 (+1)         

Radford:
Infections: 5,660 (+11)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 7,959 (+23)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,035 (+1)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,695 (+10)                                
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,587 (+25)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,685 (+31)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,096 (+33) 
Deaths: 390                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,992 (+34)                  
Deaths: 294            

Salem:
Infections: 6,541 (+16)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,315 (+17)                
Deaths: 97

