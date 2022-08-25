Va. COVID-19 adds 2,025 cases to daily report

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 2,025,685 (+2,907)
Hospitalized: 55,063 (+45)
Deaths: 21,335 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,937 (+11)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,224 (+58)
Deaths: 163 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,660 (+11)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 7,959 (+23)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,035 (+1)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,695 (+10)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,587 (+25)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,685 (+31)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,096 (+33)
Deaths: 390
Roanoke County:
Infections: 24,992 (+34)
Deaths: 294
Salem:
Infections: 6,541 (+16)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,315 (+17)
Deaths: 97