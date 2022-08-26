muselogo1-copy

Friday Va. COVID-19 report: 2,794 new cases, 21 more deaths

One new area death in Giles County plus 64 new cases in Carroll.

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia
Infections: 2,028,479 (+2,794)
Hospitalized: 55,114 (+51)     
Deaths: 21,356 (+21)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,944 (+7)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,151 (+37)   
Deaths: 163        

Radford:
Infections: 5,670 (+10)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,023 (+64)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,058 (+23)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,706 (+11)                                
Deaths: 51 (+1)      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,622 (+35)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,714 (+29)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,119 (+23) 
Deaths: 390                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,028(+36)                  
Deaths: 294            

Salem:
Infections: 6,546 (+5)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,330 (+15)                
Deaths: 97

