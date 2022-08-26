Friday Va. COVID-19 report: 2,794 new cases, 21 more deaths

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia
Infections: 2,028,479 (+2,794)
Hospitalized: 55,114 (+51)
Deaths: 21,356 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,944 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,151 (+37)
Deaths: 163
Radford:
Infections: 5,670 (+10)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,023 (+64)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,058 (+23)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,706 (+11)
Deaths: 51 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,622 (+35)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,714 (+29)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,119 (+23)
Deaths: 390
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,028(+36)
Deaths: 294
Salem:
Infections: 6,546 (+5)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,330 (+15)
Deaths: 97