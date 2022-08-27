Football Buffaloes lose 34-0 to Christiansburg Friday night

The Christiansburg High School Blue Demons were just that Friday night when they shut down the football varsity Buffaloes 34-0 nothing at the Montgomery County school.
Floyd opens its home season next Friday against Patrick County.
