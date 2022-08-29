Weekend numbers show 6,168 new COVID-18 cases in Virginia

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia

Infections: 2,034,647 (+6,168)

Hospitalized: 55,156 (+42)

Deaths: 21,356 (+18)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,962 (+18)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,249 (+98)

Deaths: 163

Radford:

Infections: 5,700 (+30)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,065 (+72)

Deaths: 153

Galax:

Infections: 3,073 (+15)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,742 (+36)

Deaths: 51

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,669 (+47)

Deaths: 143

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,769 (+55)

Deaths: 206

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,192 (+73)

Deaths: 391 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,143 (+115)

Deaths: 293

Salem:

Infections: 6,545 (+1)

Deaths: 100

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,354 (+24)

Deaths: 97

