Weekend numbers show 6,168 new COVID-18 cases in Virginia

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,034,647 (+6,168)
Hospitalized: 55,156 (+42)
Deaths: 21,356 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,962 (+18)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,249 (+98)
Deaths: 163
Radford:
Infections: 5,700 (+30)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,065 (+72)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,073 (+15)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,742 (+36)
Deaths: 51
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,669 (+47)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,769 (+55)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,192 (+73)
Deaths: 391 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,143 (+115)
Deaths: 293
Salem:
Infections: 6,545 (+1)
Deaths: 100
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,354 (+24)
Deaths: 97