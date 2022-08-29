muselogo1-copy

Weekend numbers show 6,168 new COVID-18 cases in Virginia

Death in Roanoke with 98 additional cases in Montgomery County and 18 in Floyd County.

The numbers today are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,034,647 (+6,168)
Hospitalized: 55,156 (+42)     
Deaths: 21,356 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,962 (+18)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,249 (+98)   
Deaths: 163        

Radford:
Infections: 5,700 (+30)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,065 (+72)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,073 (+15)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,742 (+36)                                
Deaths: 51      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,669 (+47)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,769 (+55)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,192 (+73) 
Deaths: 391 (+1)                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,143 (+115)                  
Deaths: 293            

Salem:
Infections: 6,545 (+1)      
Deaths: 100        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,354 (+24)                
Deaths: 97

