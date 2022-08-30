muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 count rises by 2,759 cases, 39 more deaths

Roanoke city and county each reported a new death from the virus.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,037,406 (+2,759)
Hospitalized: 55,205 (+49)     
Deaths: 21,395 (+39)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,966 (+4)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,280 (+31)   
Deaths: 163        

Radford:
Infections: 5,712 (+12)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,118 (+23)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,085 (+12)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,752 (+10)                                
Deaths: 51      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,705 (+36)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,795 (+26)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,217 (+25) 
Deaths: 391                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,201 (+58)                  
Deaths: 294 (+1)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,54/ (+4)      
Deaths: 101 (+1)        

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,356 (+2)                
Deaths: 97

