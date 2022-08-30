Va. COVID-19 count rises by 2,759 cases, 39 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,037,406 (+2,759)

Hospitalized: 55,205 (+49)

Deaths: 21,395 (+39)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,966 (+4)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,280 (+31)

Deaths: 163

Radford:

Infections: 5,712 (+12)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,118 (+23)

Deaths: 153

Galax:

Infections: 3,085 (+12)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,752 (+10)

Deaths: 51

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,705 (+36)

Deaths: 143

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,795 (+26)

Deaths: 206

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,217 (+25)

Deaths: 391

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,201 (+58)

Deaths: 294 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,54/ (+4)

Deaths: 101 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,356 (+2)

Deaths: 97

