Va. COVID-19 count rises by 2,759 cases, 39 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,037,406 (+2,759)
Hospitalized: 55,205 (+49)
Deaths: 21,395 (+39)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,966 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,280 (+31)
Deaths: 163
Radford:
Infections: 5,712 (+12)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,118 (+23)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,085 (+12)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,752 (+10)
Deaths: 51
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,705 (+36)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,795 (+26)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,217 (+25)
Deaths: 391
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,201 (+58)
Deaths: 294 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,54/ (+4)
Deaths: 101 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,356 (+2)
Deaths: 97