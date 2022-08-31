Volleyball tonight, football Friday in Floyd

Volleyball and football stage home games this week at Floyd County High School as the Lady Buffaloes face off against Pulaski in a match on the Alan Cantrell Court with the JV Match set to start at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity at 7.
On Friday, the varsity Buffaloes take on Patrick County on the Coach Beale field at 7 p.m. with only a 5% chance of rain at the end of a day with highs in the low 80s and evening temperatures dropping into the low 60s.
Both of the varsity teams are coming off losses last week as the Cougars of Patrick came to Floyd and won 3-0 in volleyball and the Blue Demons shut out the Buffaloes on the football field in Christianburg. The JV volleyball ladies, however, beat the Cougars 2-0 in their matches.
Let’s hope for good nights on the volleyball court and football field at FCHS this week. See you there.