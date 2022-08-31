Virginia adds 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,040,106 (+2,700)
Hospitalized: 55,263 (+58)
Deaths: 21,416 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,978 (+12)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,348 (+68)
Deaths: 163
Radford:
Infections: 5,745 (+33)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,148 (+30)
Deaths: 153
Galax:
Infections: 3,096 (+11)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,767 (+15)
Deaths: 51
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,730 (+25)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,810 (+15)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,264 (+47)
Deaths: 391
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,244 (+43)
Deaths: 295 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,561 (+12)
Deaths: 101
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,367 (+11)
Deaths: 97