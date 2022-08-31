muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

A death in Roanoke is the second in one in two days for the city. Montgomery County reported 68 new cases, Floyd County had 12.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,040,106 (+2,700)
Hospitalized: 55,263 (+58)     
Deaths: 21,416 (+21)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,978 (+12)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,348 (+68)   
Deaths: 163        

Radford:
Infections: 5,745 (+33)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,148 (+30)                        
Deaths: 153                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,096 (+11)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,767 (+15)                                
Deaths: 51      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,730 (+25)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,810 (+15)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,264 (+47) 
Deaths: 391                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,244 (+43)                  
Deaths: 295 (+1)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,561 (+12)      
Deaths: 101     

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,367 (+11)                
Deaths: 97

