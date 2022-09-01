Lady Buffaloes shut out Pulaski in volleyball

The Lady Buffaloes varsity and JV volleyball squads shut out the Pulaski Cougars Wednesday night in the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School. Varsity stampeded the Cougars 3-0 and the JV delivered a 2-0 wipeout as well.
The varsity Ladies held on in two close calls in the three matches to win 27-25, 25-10, 25-23 with Mallory Cockram having 8 kill assists, Jasmine Locke 6 kills, Mia Spangler 5 kills, and Jasmine Yuvanavattana delivering 8 digs.
The JV Lady Buffs took flattened the Cougars 25-2o and 25-14.