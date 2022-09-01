Lady Buffaloes shut out Pulaski in volleyball

Jasmine Locke delivers another point

The Lady Buffaloes varsity and JV volleyball squads shut out the Pulaski Cougars Wednesday night in the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School. Varsity stampeded the Cougars 3-0 and the JV delivered a 2-0 wipeout as well.

The varsity Ladies held on in two close calls in the three matches to win 27-25, 25-10, 25-23 with Mallory Cockram having 8 kill assists, Jasmine Locke 6 kills, Mia Spangler 5 kills, and Jasmine Yuvanavattana delivering 8 digs.

The JV Lady Buffs took flattened the Cougars 25-2o and 25-14.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana sets up return of a serve.

Carleigh Craig handles a serve from Pulaski.

Mallory Cockram and other Lady Buffs watch as a shot from Pulaski falls out of bounds

Natasha Yuvanavattana handles a serve

Bennett Barbieri of the JV Lady Buffs serves

Natalie Morris (center) of the JV Lady Buffs watches as a return falls in for a point.

