New Va. COVID-19 cases: 2,784 with 23 more deaths

New death in Carroll County among the deaths in the Commonwealth.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,042,890 (+2,784)
Hospitalized: 55,320 (+57)     
Deaths: 21,439 (+23)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,987 (+9)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,395 (+47)   
Deaths: 163        

Radford:
Infections: 5,760 (+15)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,172 (+24)                        
Deaths: 154 (+1)                     

Galax:
Infections: 3,110 (+14)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,774 (+7)                               
Deaths: 51      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,750 (+20)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,833 (+23)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,297 (+33) 
Deaths: 391                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,281 (+37)                  
Deaths: 295          

Salem:
Infections: 6,573 (+12)      
Deaths: 101     

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,375 (+8)                
Deaths: 97

