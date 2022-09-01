New Va. COVID-19 cases: 2,784 with 23 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,042,890 (+2,784)

Hospitalized: 55,320 (+57)

Deaths: 21,439 (+23)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,987 (+9)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,395 (+47)

Deaths: 163

Radford:

Infections: 5,760 (+15)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,172 (+24)

Deaths: 154 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 3,110 (+14)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,774 (+7)

Deaths: 51

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,750 (+20)

Deaths: 143

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,833 (+23)

Deaths: 206

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,297 (+33)

Deaths: 391

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,281 (+37)

Deaths: 295

Salem:

Infections: 6,573 (+12)

Deaths: 101

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,375 (+8)

Deaths: 97

