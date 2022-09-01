New Va. COVID-19 cases: 2,784 with 23 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,042,890 (+2,784)
Hospitalized: 55,320 (+57)
Deaths: 21,439 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,987 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,395 (+47)
Deaths: 163
Radford:
Infections: 5,760 (+15)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,172 (+24)
Deaths: 154 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,110 (+14)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,774 (+7)
Deaths: 51
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,750 (+20)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,833 (+23)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,297 (+33)
Deaths: 391
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,281 (+37)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,573 (+12)
Deaths: 101
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,375 (+8)
Deaths: 97