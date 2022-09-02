Friday Va. COVID-19 counts: 2,497 new cases, 24 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,045,387 (+2,497)
Hospitalized: 55,366 (+46)
Deaths: 21,463 (+24)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,992 (+5)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,454 (+59)
Deaths: 164 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,785 (+25)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,185 (+23)
Deaths: 154
Galax:
Infections: 3,129 (+19)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,787 (+13)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,762 (+13)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,846 (+13)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,342 (+45)
Deaths: 391
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,335 (+54)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,582 (+9)
Deaths: 10 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,378 (+3)
Deaths: 97