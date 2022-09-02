muselogo1-copy

Friday Va. COVID-19 counts: 2,497 new cases, 24 more deaths

New deaths in Montgomery County and Salem with 59 cases in Montgomery County and 108 in the Roanoke Valley.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,045,387 (+2,497)
Hospitalized: 55,366 (+46)     
Deaths: 21,463 (+24)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,992 (+5)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,454 (+59)   
Deaths: 164 (+1)            

Radford:
Infections: 5,785 (+25)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,185 (+23)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Galax:
Infections: 3,129 (+19)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,787 (+13)                               
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,762 (+13)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,846 (+13)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,342 (+45) 
Deaths: 391                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,335 (+54)                  
Deaths: 295          

Salem:
Infections: 6,582 (+9)      
Deaths: 10 (+1)         

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,378 (+3)                
Deaths: 97

