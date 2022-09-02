Friday Va. COVID-19 counts: 2,497 new cases, 24 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,045,387 (+2,497)

Hospitalized: 55,366 (+46)

Deaths: 21,463 (+24)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,992 (+5)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,454 (+59)

Deaths: 164 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,785 (+25)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,185 (+23)

Deaths: 154

Galax:

Infections: 3,129 (+19)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,787 (+13)

Deaths: 50

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,762 (+13)

Deaths: 143

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,846 (+13)

Deaths: 206

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,342 (+45)

Deaths: 391

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,335 (+54)

Deaths: 295

Salem:

Infections: 6,582 (+9)

Deaths: 10 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,378 (+3)

Deaths: 97

