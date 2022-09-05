Va. Labor Day weekend COVID-19 totals: 5,429 new cases, 16 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,050,814 (+5,427)
Hospitalized: 55,424 (+58)
Deaths: 21,479 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,004 (+12)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,577 (+123)
Deaths: 164
Radford:
Infections: 5,812 (+27)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,218 (+33)
Deaths: 154
Galax:
Infections: 3,139 (+10)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,822 (+33)
Deaths: 50
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,794 (+33)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,889 (+43)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,422 (+80)
Deaths: 391
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,430 (+95)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,599 (+17)
Deaths: 102 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,364 (+16)
Deaths: 97