Va. Labor Day weekend COVID-19 totals: 5,429 new cases, 16 more deaths

One area death in Salem as new cases top 200 in the Roanoke Valley and 12 new cases in Floyd County puts their total fatalities at 3,004.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,050,814 (+5,427)
Hospitalized: 55,424 (+58)     
Deaths: 21,479 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,004 (+12)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,577 (+123)   
Deaths: 164            

Radford:
Infections: 5,812 (+27)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,218 (+33)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Galax:
Infections: 3,139 (+10)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,822 (+33)                               
Deaths: 50      

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,794 (+33)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,889 (+43)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,422 (+80) 
Deaths: 391                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,430 (+95)                  
Deaths: 295          

Salem:
Infections: 6,599 (+17)      
Deaths: 102 (+1)         

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,364 (+16)                
Deaths: 97

