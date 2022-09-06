Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,536 with 20 new deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,052,404 (+1,590)
Hospitalized: 55,430 (+6)
Deaths: 21,499 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,005 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,598 (+21)
Deaths: 164
Radford:
Infections: 5,819 (+7)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,222 (+4)
Deaths: 154
Galax:
Infections: 3,137 (-2)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,823 (+1)
Deaths: 51 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,806 (+12)
Deaths: 143
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,897 (+8)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,445 (+23)
Deaths: 391
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,452 (+22)
Deaths: 295
Salem:
Infections: 6,611 (+12)
Deaths: 102
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,396 (+2)
Deaths: 97