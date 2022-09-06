Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,536 with 20 new deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.

Virginia

Infections: 2,052,404 (+1,590)

Hospitalized: 55,430 (+6)

Deaths: 21,499 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,005 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,598 (+21)

Deaths: 164

Radford:

Infections: 5,819 (+7)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,222 (+4)

Deaths: 154

Galax:

Infections: 3,137 (-2)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,823 (+1)

Deaths: 51 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,806 (+12)

Deaths: 143

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,897 (+8)

Deaths: 206

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,445 (+23)

Deaths: 391

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,452 (+22)

Deaths: 295

Salem:

Infections: 6,611 (+12)

Deaths: 102

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,396 (+2)

Deaths: 97

