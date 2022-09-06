muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,536 with 20 new deaths

Only 6 new hospitalizations reported on Monday.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,052,404 (+1,590)
Hospitalized: 55,430 (+6)     
Deaths: 21,499 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,005 (+1)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,598 (+21)   
Deaths: 164            

Radford:
Infections: 5,819 (+7)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,222 (+4)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Galax:
Infections: 3,137 (-2)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,823 (+1)                               
Deaths: 51 (+1)     

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,806 (+12)          
Deaths: 143        

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,897 (+8)                   
Deaths: 206                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,445 (+23) 
Deaths: 391                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,452 (+22)                  
Deaths: 295          

Salem:
Infections: 6,611 (+12)      
Deaths: 102         

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,396 (+2)                
Deaths: 97

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse