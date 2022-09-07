Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,826 with 30 new deaths, 66 hospitalizations

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.

Virginia

Infections: 2,054,230 (+1,826)

Hospitalized: 55,496 (+66)

Deaths: 21,529 (+30)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,007 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,618 (+20)

Deaths: 164

Radford:

Infections: 5,829 (+10)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,246 (+24)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,909 (+12)

Deaths: 206

Galax:

Infections: 3,158 (+21)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,826 (+3)

Deaths: 52 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,817 (+11)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,475 (+30)

Deaths: 393 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,454 (+2)

Deaths: 296 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,613 (+2)

Deaths: 102

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,398 (+2)

Deaths: 97

