Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,826 with 30 new deaths, 66 hospitalizations

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,054,230 (+1,826)
Hospitalized: 55,496 (+66)
Deaths: 21,529 (+30)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,007 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,618 (+20)
Deaths: 164
Radford:
Infections: 5,829 (+10)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,246 (+24)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,909 (+12)
Deaths: 206
Galax:
Infections: 3,158 (+21)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,826 (+3)
Deaths: 52 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,817 (+11)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,475 (+30)
Deaths: 393 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,454 (+2)
Deaths: 296 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,613 (+2)
Deaths: 102
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,398 (+2)
Deaths: 97