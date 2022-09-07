muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,826 with 30 new deaths, 66 hospitalizations

Area deaths include 2 in Roanoke city, 1 in Roanoke County and 1 in Giles.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,054,230 (+1,826)
Hospitalized: 55,496 (+66)     
Deaths: 21,529 (+30)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,007 (+2)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,618 (+20)   
Deaths: 164            

Radford:
Infections: 5,829 (+10)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,246 (+24)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,909 (+12)                   
Deaths: 206  

Galax:
Infections: 3,158 (+21)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,826 (+3)                               
Deaths: 52 (+1) 

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,817 (+11)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,475 (+30) 
Deaths: 393 (+2)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,454 (+2)                  
Deaths: 296 (+1)          

Salem:
Infections: 6,613 (+2)      
Deaths: 102         

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,398 (+2)                
Deaths: 97

