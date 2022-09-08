Varsity football at home this week on Thursday, not Friday, night

It’s Thursday night and are you ready for varsity Floyd County varsity football? Wait a minute, did we say Thursday night? Yep, this week’s weekly football game for the Buffs is at home against Auburn tonight, not on Friday. Game nights can be switched, if necessary, and it apparently was that with the shift to Thursday. Game kickoff at 6:30 p.m. in Coach Beale field under the watchful eyes of legendary FCHS coach Winfred Beale and his assistants.
The Buffs are coming off a 32-12 pasting of the Patrick County Cougars last week. In other home sports action, the Buffaloes golf team plays multiple schools Friday at Greats Oaks Country Club Friday while Cross Country is on the road to Glenvar for a match at Green Hill Park Saturday and the Lady Buffaloes JV and Varsity volleyball squads face off in a tournament at William Byrd High in Vinton.
No home sports next week. All teams are on the road.
See you tonight for football.
(Updated to correct the time for start of the game.)