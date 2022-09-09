muselogo1-copy

After drop in new cases, Va. COVID-19 numbers back up

Thursday's daily count was well under 1,000, but were back up to 3,734 new cases Friday with 91 cases in Montgomery-Radford and 147 in the Roanoke Valley with two deaths in Roanoke County and one in Patrick.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,058,582 (+3,734)
Hospitalized: 55,601 (+41)     
Deaths: 21,558 (+21)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,012 (+3)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,708 (+77)   
Deaths: 164            

Radford:
Infections: 5,845 (+14)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,274 (+12)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,932 (+19)                   
Deaths: 206  

Galax:
Infections: 3,199 (+9)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,854 (+23)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,419 (+/)                
Deaths: 97 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,846 (+24)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,557 (+62) 
Deaths: 393                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,496 (+54)                  
Deaths: 298 (+2)          

Salem:
Infections: 6,646 (+33)    
Deaths: 102     

