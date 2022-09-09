After drop in new cases, Va. COVID-19 numbers back up

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the previous day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,058,582 (+3,734)
Hospitalized: 55,601 (+41)
Deaths: 21,558 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,012 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,708 (+77)
Deaths: 164
Radford:
Infections: 5,845 (+14)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,274 (+12)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,932 (+19)
Deaths: 206
Galax:
Infections: 3,199 (+9)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,854 (+23)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,419 (+/)
Deaths: 97 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,846 (+24)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,557 (+62)
Deaths: 393
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,496 (+54)
Deaths: 298 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,646 (+33)
Deaths: 102