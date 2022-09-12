Weekend adds 4,402 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday..

Virginia

Infections: 2,062,984 (+4,402)

Hospitalized: 55,672 (+71)

Deaths: 21,610 (+52)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,019 (+7)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,783 (+75)

Deaths: 165 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,861 (+16)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,305 (+31)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,975 (+45)

Deaths: 207 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 3,169

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,874 (+20)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,427 (+8)

Deaths: 98 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,884 (+38)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,+645 (+88)

Deaths: 393

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,550 (+54)

Deaths: 298

Salem:

Infections: 6,671 (+25)

Deaths: 102

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

