Weekend adds 4,402 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday..
Virginia
Infections: 2,062,984 (+4,402)
Hospitalized: 55,672 (+71)
Deaths: 21,610 (+52)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,019 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,783 (+75)
Deaths: 165 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,861 (+16)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,305 (+31)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,975 (+45)
Deaths: 207 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,169
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,874 (+20)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,427 (+8)
Deaths: 98 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,884 (+38)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,+645 (+88)
Deaths: 393
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,550 (+54)
Deaths: 298
Salem:
Infections: 6,671 (+25)
Deaths: 102