Weekend adds 4,402 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Reports show 52 new deaths and 71 more hospitalizations.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday..

Virginia
Infections: 2,062,984 (+4,402)
Hospitalized: 55,672 (+71)     
Deaths: 21,610 (+52)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,019 (+7)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,783 (+75)   
Deaths: 165 (+1)            

Radford:
Infections: 5,861 (+16)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,305 (+31)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,975 (+45)                   
Deaths: 207 (+1)  

Galax:
Infections: 3,169                    
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,874 (+20)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,427 (+8)                
Deaths: 98 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,884 (+38)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,+645 (+88) 
Deaths: 393                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,550 (+54)                  
Deaths: 298          

Salem:
Infections: 6,671 (+25)    
Deaths: 102    

