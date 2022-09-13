muselogo1-copy

Va. daily COVID-19 report shows 2,008 new cases with 21 more deaths

Three new area deaths: One each in Roanoke City and County plus another in Salem.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,064,992 (+2,008)
Hospitalized: 55,721 (+49)     
Deaths: 21,631 (+21)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,022 (+3)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,805 (+22)   
Deaths: 165            

Radford:
Infections: 5,868 (+7)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,312 (+7)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,982 (+5)                   
Deaths: 207  

Galax:
Infections: 3,176(+1)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,876 (+2)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,430 (+3)                
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,896 (+12)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,+678 (+33) 
Deaths: 394 (+1)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,557 (+7)                  
Deaths: 299 (+1)          

Salem:
Infections: 6,686 (+15)    
Deaths: 103 (+1)    

