Va. daily COVID-19 report shows 2,008 new cases with 21 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,064,992 (+2,008)
Hospitalized: 55,721 (+49)
Deaths: 21,631 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,022 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,805 (+22)
Deaths: 165
Radford:
Infections: 5,868 (+7)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,312 (+7)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,982 (+5)
Deaths: 207
Galax:
Infections: 3,176(+1)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,876 (+2)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,430 (+3)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,896 (+12)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,+678 (+33)
Deaths: 394 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,557 (+7)
Deaths: 299 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,686 (+15)
Deaths: 103 (+1)