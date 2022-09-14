Lady Buffs down Patrick County 3-1 in Volleyball against Stuart

Mallory Cockram (left) of the Lady Buffaloes celebrates a point with Maria Garcia (center) and Carleigh Craig (right)

Floyd County High Schools’s varsity volleyball squad revenge an earlier loss this season against Patrick County with a big 3-1 win Wednesday on Tuesday in Stuart.

After losing the first match 23025, the Lady Buffaloes rolled off three straight wins 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.

Mallory Cockram had 14 kill assists, Jasmine Locke nailed 5 aces, Maria Garcia delivered 10 kills & 9 digs, and Jasmine Yuvanavattana had 9 digs.

Congratulations ladies and good luck at the tournament at Willaim Byrd High School in Vinton this weekend. We’ll see you back in Floyd Monday evening for the home match against Christiansburg.

Maria Garcia (right) delivers a point for the Lady Buffs

Annaleise Sowers of the Lady Buffs jumps to block a shot over the net from Patrick County.

