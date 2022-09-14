muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,683 new cases, 25 more deaths

One area death in Montgomery County.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,066,675 (+1,683)
Hospitalized: 55,768 (+47)     
Deaths: 21,646 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,026 (+4)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,838 (+33)   
Deaths: 166 (+1)            

Radford:
Infections: 5,881 (+13)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,317 (+5)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 12,997 (+15)                   
Deaths: 207  

Galax:
Infections: 3,177 (+1)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,886 (+10)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,435 (+5)                
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,913 (+17)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,701 (+23) 
Deaths: 394                                 

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,585 (+28)                  
Deaths: 299        

Salem:
Infections: 6,694 (+8)    
Deaths: 103  

