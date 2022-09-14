Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,683 new cases, 25 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,066,675 (+1,683)

Hospitalized: 55,768 (+47)

Deaths: 21,646 (+25)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,026 (+4)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,838 (+33)

Deaths: 166 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,881 (+13)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,317 (+5)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 12,997 (+15)

Deaths: 207

Galax:

Infections: 3,177 (+1)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,886 (+10)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,435 (+5)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,913 (+17)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,701 (+23)

Deaths: 394

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,585 (+28)

Deaths: 299

Salem:

Infections: 6,694 (+8)

Deaths: 103

