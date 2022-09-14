Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,683 new cases, 25 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,066,675 (+1,683)
Hospitalized: 55,768 (+47)
Deaths: 21,646 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,026 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,838 (+33)
Deaths: 166 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,881 (+13)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,317 (+5)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 12,997 (+15)
Deaths: 207
Galax:
Infections: 3,177 (+1)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,886 (+10)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,435 (+5)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,913 (+17)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,701 (+23)
Deaths: 394
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,585 (+28)
Deaths: 299
Salem:
Infections: 6,694 (+8)
Deaths: 103