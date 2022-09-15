Thursday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,675 new cases, 16 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,068,350 (+1,675)
Hospitalized: 55,801 (+33)
Deaths: 21,660 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,029 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,870 (+32)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,883 (+2)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,324 (+7)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,008 (+11)
Deaths: 207
Galax:
Infections: 3,180 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,8/6 (+10)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,437 (+2)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,919 (+9)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,720 (+19)
Deaths: 395 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,600 (+15)
Deaths: 299
Salem:
Infections: 6,699 (+5)
Deaths: 103