Thursday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,675 new cases, 16 more deaths

One area death (in the city of Roanoke). VDH was late in reporting localities on their online database today.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,068,350 (+1,675)
Hospitalized: 55,801 (+33)     
Deaths: 21,660 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,029 (+3)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,870 (+32)   
Deaths: 166            

Radford:
Infections: 5,883 (+2)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,324 (+7)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,008 (+11)                   
Deaths: 207  

Galax:
Infections: 3,180 (+3)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,8/6 (+10)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,437 (+2)                
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,919 (+9)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,720 (+19) 
Deaths: 395 (+1)                                 

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,600 (+15)                  
Deaths: 299        

Salem:
Infections: 6,699 (+5)    
Deaths: 103  

