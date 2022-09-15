Thursday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,675 new cases, 16 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,068,350 (+1,675)

Hospitalized: 55,801 (+33)

Deaths: 21,660 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,029 (+3)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,870 (+32)

Deaths: 166

Radford:

Infections: 5,883 (+2)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,324 (+7)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,008 (+11)

Deaths: 207

Galax:

Infections: 3,180 (+3)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,8/6 (+10)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,437 (+2)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,919 (+9)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,720 (+19)

Deaths: 395 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,600 (+15)

Deaths: 299

Salem:

Infections: 6,699 (+5)

Deaths: 103

