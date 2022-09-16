muselogo1-copy

Friday Va. COVID-19 report: 1,832 new cases, 19 more deaths

Three deaths in our area: Two in Roanoke County, one in Roanoke city.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,070,182 (+1,832)
Hospitalized: 55,832 (+31)     
Deaths: 21,679 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,030 (+1)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,896 (+26)   
Deaths: 166            

Radford:
Infections: 5,887 (+4)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,332 (+8)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,014 (+9)                   
Deaths: 207  

Galax:
Infections: 3,178 (-2)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,906 (+10)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,442 (+5)                
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,922 (+3)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,752 (+32) 
Deaths: 399 (+1)                                 

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,632 (+32)                  
Deaths: 301 (+2)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,705 (+6)    
Deaths: 103  

