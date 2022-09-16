Friday Va. COVID-19 report: 1,832 new cases, 19 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,070,182 (+1,832)
Hospitalized: 55,832 (+31)
Deaths: 21,679 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,030 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,896 (+26)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,887 (+4)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,332 (+8)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,014 (+9)
Deaths: 207
Galax:
Infections: 3,178 (-2)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,906 (+10)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,442 (+5)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,922 (+3)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,752 (+32)
Deaths: 399 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,632 (+32)
Deaths: 301 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,705 (+6)
Deaths: 103