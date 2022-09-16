Friday Va. COVID-19 report: 1,832 new cases, 19 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,070,182 (+1,832)

Hospitalized: 55,832 (+31)

Deaths: 21,679 (+19)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,030 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,896 (+26)

Deaths: 166

Radford:

Infections: 5,887 (+4)

Deaths: 54

Carroll County

Infections: 8,332 (+8)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,014 (+9)

Deaths: 207

Galax:

Infections: 3,178 (-2)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,906 (+10)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,442 (+5)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,922 (+3)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,752 (+32)

Deaths: 399 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,632 (+32)

Deaths: 301 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 6,705 (+6)

Deaths: 103

