Football Buffaloes wipe out Fort Chiswell 28-0

Second straight football shutout for the Floyd County High School varsity Buffaloes in a 28-0 pasting of Ford Chiswell on the road near Mas Meadows Friday evening.
Trevor Miller’s two touchdowns capped an 83-yard night that puts the Buss record at 3-1 before going into a bye week in 16. Emery Chaffin added a third touchdown along with an interception on a crisp football night.
After the week off, the Buffs return home to face Carroll County on Coach Beale field on Sept. 30. Game starts at 7 p.m.
Congratulations to the Buffaloes.