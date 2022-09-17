muselogo1-copy

Football Buffaloes wipe out Fort Chiswell 28-0

Trevor Miller of the Buffaloes picking up key yards in win over Patrick County earlier this season. (All Photos by Doug Thompson)
Shutout was second in a row for the Buffaloes in this young season.

Second straight football shutout for the Floyd County High School varsity Buffaloes in a 28-0 pasting of Ford Chiswell on the road near Mas Meadows Friday evening.

Trevor Miller’s two touchdowns capped an 83-yard night that puts the Buss record at 3-1 before going into a bye week in 16. Emery Chaffin added a third touchdown along with an interception on a crisp football night.

After the week off, the Buffs return home to face Carroll County on Coach Beale field on Sept. 30. Game starts at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to the Buffaloes.

Emery Chaffin (#34) leads the Buffaloes onto the field in win over Auburn this season.

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse