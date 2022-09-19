Va. weekend COVID-19 count: 3,821 new cases, 26 deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on Friday of last week through 5 p.m. yesterday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,074,003 (+3,821)
Hospitalized: 55,899 (+67)
Deaths: 21,693 (+26)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,039 (+9)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,949 (+53)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,905 (+18)
Deaths: 54
Carroll County
Infections: 8,340 (+8)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,047 (+33)
Deaths: 207
Galax:
Infections: 3,179 (+2)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,916 (+7)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,450 (+8)
Deaths: 99 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,951 (+31)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,752 (+46)
Deaths: 396
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,667 (+35)
Deaths: 301
Salem:
Infections: 6,705 (+14)
Deaths: 103