muselogo1-copy

Va. weekend COVID-19 count: 3,821 new cases, 26 deaths

One of the deaths was in Patrick County while 67 were new cases were hospitalized throughout the Old Dominion.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on Friday of last week through 5 p.m. yesterday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,074,003 (+3,821)
Hospitalized: 55,899 (+67)     
Deaths: 21,693 (+26)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,039 (+9)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,949 (+53)   
Deaths: 166            

Radford:
Infections: 5,905 (+18)      
Deaths: 54          

Carroll County
Infections: 8,340 (+8)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,047 (+33)                   
Deaths: 207  

Galax:
Infections: 3,179 (+2)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,916 (+7)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,450 (+8)                
Deaths: 99 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,951 (+31)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,752 (+46) 
Deaths: 396                                 

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,667 (+35)                  
Deaths: 301        

Salem:
Infections: 6,705 (+14)    
Deaths: 103  

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse