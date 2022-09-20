muselogo1-copy

In a tight five-game match, Lady Buffaloes fall to Christiansburg

Mckinsey Belcher of the Lady Buffs sends the ball back over the next against Christiansburg..
The Lady Buffs kept coming behind to win and then tie the match until the Demons came back in the final game to win 3-2
A strong serve from Maria Garcia-Diaz.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloe came back from a loss in the first match and the third to tie up the game 2-all, forcing a playoff match where they came close to beating Christianburg’s Blue Demons 3-2 in the Alan Cantrell match.

In the second match, the Buffaloes tied up the score at 22-all. then 24-all before scoring the final two points to take the game 26-34.

Christiansburg won the second match, then Floyd but Floyd tied the match 2-2 with strong play and the final showed the teams swapping the lead back and forth with the Lady Buffs leading 11-9 before the Demons scored the six final points to take the game 15-11 and the match 3-2.

In the JV game, the Lady Buffs closed up the gap in the second match after a first-round loss, but Christiansburg held on to win the match 2-0.

Coach Kim Weddle talks with players during a time-out.
Lady Buffs celebrate a point.
Serve from Jasmine Yuvanavattana.

