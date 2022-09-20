In a tight five-game match, Lady Buffaloes fall to Christiansburg

A strong serve from Maria Garcia-Diaz.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloe came back from a loss in the first match and the third to tie up the game 2-all, forcing a playoff match where they came close to beating Christianburg’s Blue Demons 3-2 in the Alan Cantrell match.

In the second match, the Buffaloes tied up the score at 22-all. then 24-all before scoring the final two points to take the game 26-34.

Christiansburg won the second match, then Floyd but Floyd tied the match 2-2 with strong play and the final showed the teams swapping the lead back and forth with the Lady Buffs leading 11-9 before the Demons scored the six final points to take the game 15-11 and the match 3-2.

In the JV game, the Lady Buffs closed up the gap in the second match after a first-round loss, but Christiansburg held on to win the match 2-0.

More photos and details are in an upcoming edition of the Floyd Press.

Coach Kim Weddle talks with players during a time-out.

Lady Buffs celebrate a point.

Serve from Jasmine Yuvanavattana.

