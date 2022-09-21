Virginia adds 1,631 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,076,914 (+1,631)

Hospitalized: 55,971 (+39)

Deaths: 21,729 (+17)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,043 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 22,982 (+17)

Deaths: 166

Radford:

Infections: 5,915 (+2)

Deaths: 55 (+1)

Carroll County

Infections: 8,352 (+7)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,071 (+10)

Deaths: 208 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 3,182 (+4)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,931 (+9)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,459 (+4)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,968 (+11)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,862 (+33)

Deaths: 397 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,697 (+23)

Deaths: 302 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,723 (+2)

Deaths: 103

