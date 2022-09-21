muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 1,631 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Since Monday, new deaths have been reported in Radford, Franklin County, Roanoke County and Roanoke city.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,076,914 (+1,631)
Hospitalized: 55,971 (+39)     
Deaths: 21,729 (+17)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,043 (+2)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 22,982 (+17)   
Deaths: 166            

Radford:
Infections: 5,915 (+2)      
Deaths: 55 (+1)         

Carroll County
Infections: 8,352 (+7)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,071 (+10)                   
Deaths: 208 (+1) 

Galax:
Infections: 3,182 (+4)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,931 (+9)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,459 (+4)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,968 (+11)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,862 (+33) 
Deaths: 397 (+1)                                  

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,697 (+23)                  
Deaths: 302 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,723 (+2)    
Deaths: 103  

