Virginia adds 1,631 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,076,914 (+1,631)
Hospitalized: 55,971 (+39)
Deaths: 21,729 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,043 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 22,982 (+17)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,915 (+2)
Deaths: 55 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,352 (+7)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,071 (+10)
Deaths: 208 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,182 (+4)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,931 (+9)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,459 (+4)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,968 (+11)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,862 (+33)
Deaths: 397 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,697 (+23)
Deaths: 302 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,723 (+2)
Deaths: 103