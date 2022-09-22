muselogo1-copy

New Va. COVID-19 cases holding steady at 1,614

Death and hospitalization rates are dropping slightly with new deaths in our area.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,078,555 (+1,641)
Hospitalized: 56,011 (+40)     
Deaths: 21,749 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,046 (+3)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,008 (+26)   
Deaths: 166            

Radford:
Infections: 5,919 (+4)      
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County
Infections: 8,359 (+7)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,077 (+6)                   
Deaths: 208

Galax:
Infections: 3,185 (+3)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,934 (+3)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,469 (+10)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,974 (+6)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,862 (+14) 
Deaths: 397                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,727 (+30)                  
Deaths: 302        

Salem:
Infections: 6,726 (+3)    
Deaths: 103  

