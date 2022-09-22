New Va. COVID-19 cases holding steady at 1,614

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,078,555 (+1,641)

Hospitalized: 56,011 (+40)

Deaths: 21,749 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,046 (+3)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,008 (+26)

Deaths: 166

Radford:

Infections: 5,919 (+4)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,359 (+7)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,077 (+6)

Deaths: 208

Galax:

Infections: 3,185 (+3)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,934 (+3)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,469 (+10)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,974 (+6)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,862 (+14)

Deaths: 397

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,727 (+30)

Deaths: 302

Salem:

Infections: 6,726 (+3)

Deaths: 103

