New Va. COVID-19 cases holding steady at 1,614

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,078,555 (+1,641)
Hospitalized: 56,011 (+40)
Deaths: 21,749 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,046 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,008 (+26)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,919 (+4)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,359 (+7)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,077 (+6)
Deaths: 208
Galax:
Infections: 3,185 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,934 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,469 (+10)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,974 (+6)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,862 (+14)
Deaths: 397
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,727 (+30)
Deaths: 302
Salem:
Infections: 6,726 (+3)
Deaths: 103