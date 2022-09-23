muselogo1-copy

Four new area deaths from COVID-19

Two died in Roanoke City. along with one each in Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,080,262 (+1,707)
Hospitalized: 56,090 (+49)     
Deaths: 21,769 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,048 (+2)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,036 (+28)   
Deaths: 167 (+1)            

Radford:
Infections: 5,925 (+6)      
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County
Infections: 8,365 (+6)                        
Deaths: 154                    

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,084 (+7)                   
Deaths: 208

Galax:
Infections: 3,185 (+3)                   
Deaths: 79          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,934 (+3)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,473 (+4)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,977 (+3)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,890 (+14) 
Deaths: 399 (+2)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,739 (+12)                  
Deaths: 303 (+1)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,731 (+5)    
Deaths: 103  

