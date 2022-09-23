Four new area deaths from COVID-19

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,080,262 (+1,707)

Hospitalized: 56,090 (+49)

Deaths: 21,769 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,048 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,036 (+28)

Deaths: 167 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,925 (+6)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,365 (+6)

Deaths: 154

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,084 (+7)

Deaths: 208

Galax:

Infections: 3,185 (+3)

Deaths: 79

Giles County:

Infections: 4,934 (+3)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,473 (+4)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 8,977 (+3)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,890 (+14)

Deaths: 399 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,739 (+12)

Deaths: 303 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,731 (+5)

Deaths: 103

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

