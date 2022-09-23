Four new area deaths from COVID-19

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,080,262 (+1,707)
Hospitalized: 56,090 (+49)
Deaths: 21,769 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,048 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,036 (+28)
Deaths: 167 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,925 (+6)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,365 (+6)
Deaths: 154
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,084 (+7)
Deaths: 208
Galax:
Infections: 3,185 (+3)
Deaths: 79
Giles County:
Infections: 4,934 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,473 (+4)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,977 (+3)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,890 (+14)
Deaths: 399 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,739 (+12)
Deaths: 303 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,731 (+5)
Deaths: 103