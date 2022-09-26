muselogo1-copy

Va. weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 3,023 with 18 deaths

Two of the 18 deaths came from our area: One in Carroll County and the other in Galax.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,083,285 (+3,023)
Hospitalized: 56,092 (+2)     
Deaths: 21,787 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,052 (+4)            
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,062 (+26)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:
Infections: 5,940 (+15)      
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County
Infections: 8,374 (+9)                        
Deaths: 155 (+1)                      

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,102 (+18)                   
Deaths: 208

Galax:
Infections: 3,191 (+1)                   
Deaths: 80 (+1)            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,956 (+22)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,480 (+7)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,990 (+13)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,923 (+33) 
Deaths: 399                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,772 (+33)                  
Deaths: 303        

Salem:
Infections: 6,749 (+18)    
Deaths: 103  

