Va. weekend COVID-19 cases rise by 3,023 with 18 deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,083,285 (+3,023)
Hospitalized: 56,092 (+2)
Deaths: 21,787 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,052 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,062 (+26)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,940 (+15)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,374 (+9)
Deaths: 155 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,102 (+18)
Deaths: 208
Galax:
Infections: 3,191 (+1)
Deaths: 80 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,956 (+22)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,480 (+7)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,990 (+13)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,923 (+33)
Deaths: 399
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,772 (+33)
Deaths: 303
Salem:
Infections: 6,749 (+18)
Deaths: 103