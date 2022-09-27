Some communities show no new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia today

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,084,569 (+1,284)
Hospitalized: 56,116 (+21)
Deaths: 21,808 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,052
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,071 (+9)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,940
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,380
Deaths: 55
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,102 (+7)
Deaths: 208
Galax:
Infections: 3,190 (-1)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,958 (+2)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,485 (+5)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 8,996 (+6)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,935 (+12)
Deaths: 399
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,799 (+27)
Deaths: 303
Salem:
Infections: 6,744 (-5)
Deaths: 103