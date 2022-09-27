muselogo1-copy

Some communities show no new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia today

Radford reported no new infections. Same for Floyd or Carroll counties. Salem lost five in its total count. Galax dropped one.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,084,569 (+1,284)
Hospitalized: 56,116 (+21)     
Deaths: 21,808 (+21)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,052          
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,071 (+9)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,940
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,380
Deaths: 55                      

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,102 (+7)                   
Deaths: 208

Galax:
Infections: 3,190 (-1)                   
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,958 (+2)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,485 (+5)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 8,996 (+6)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,935 (+12) 
Deaths: 399                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,799 (+27)                  
Deaths: 303        

Salem:
Infections: 6,744 (-5)    
Deaths: 103  

