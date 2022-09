Jasmine Yuvanavattana returns a serve from Jame River (all photos by Doug Thompson).

A varsity volleyball game between the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes and the James River Knights looked like a cruiser for the FCHS ladies as they won the first two matches but the Knights came back with victories in the next two, forcing a fifth game tie-breaker, which was a 15-4 crusher for the Lady Buffs.

Sadly, the JV Lady Buffs went down 0-2.

More photos and details of the game in an upcoming edition of The Floyd Press.

Maria Garcia-Diaz follows the arc of her return, along with Carleigh Craig.

Coach Kim Weddle celebrates a key point in the winning finale, along with some of the team.

Lady Buffaloes fans aren’t happy with a ruling by an official who gave a point to James River

Maria Garcia-Diaz sends a strong serve over the net

Carleigh Craig sends a point over the net.

In the JV match, Natalie Morris of the Lady Buffs nails a point against James River.

