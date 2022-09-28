muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise after Tuesday’s dip

Five area communities that reported no or a reduction in the number of infections added, collectively, 27 new cases in Wednesday's reports.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,086,021 (+1,452)
Hospitalized: 56,151 (+35)     
Deaths: 21,831 (+23)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,056 (+4)         
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,085 (+14)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,949 (+9) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,385 (+5) 
Deaths: 156 (+1)                       

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,115 (+6)                   
Deaths: 208

Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (+5)                   
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,967 (+9)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,489 (+4)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,001 (+5)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,946 (+11) 
Deaths: 399                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,815 (+16)                  
Deaths: 303        

Salem:
Infections: 6,748 (+4)    
Deaths: 103  

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse