Va. COVID-19 cases rise after Tuesday’s dip

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,086,021 (+1,452)
Hospitalized: 56,151 (+35)
Deaths: 21,831 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,056 (+4)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,085 (+14)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,949 (+9)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,385 (+5)
Deaths: 156 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,115 (+6)
Deaths: 208
Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (+5)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,967 (+9)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,489 (+4)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,001 (+5)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,946 (+11)
Deaths: 399
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,815 (+16)
Deaths: 303
Salem:
Infections: 6,748 (+4)
Deaths: 103