muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19: 1,339 new cases, 18 deaths

In our area, Galas reported no new cases. No area deaths in Thursday report.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,087,360 (+1,339)
Hospitalized: 56,182 (+31)     
Deaths: 21,849 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,058 (+2)         
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,097 (+12)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,956 (+7) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,385 (+5) 
Deaths: 156 (+1)                       

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,118 (+3)                   
Deaths: 208

Galax:
Infections: 3,195                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,973 (+6)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,490 (+1)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,004 (+3)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,966 (+20) 
Deaths: 399                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,830 (+15)                  
Deaths: 303        

Salem:
Infections: 6,751 (+3)    
Deaths: 103  

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse