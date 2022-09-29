Va. COVID-19: 1,339 new cases, 18 deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,087,360 (+1,339)
Hospitalized: 56,182 (+31)
Deaths: 21,849 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,058 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,097 (+12)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,956 (+7)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,385 (+5)
Deaths: 156 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,118 (+3)
Deaths: 208
Galax:
Infections: 3,195
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,973 (+6)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,490 (+1)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,004 (+3)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,966 (+20)
Deaths: 399
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,830 (+15)
Deaths: 303
Salem:
Infections: 6,751 (+3)
Deaths: 103