Va. COVID-19: 1,339 new cases, 18 deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,087,360 (+1,339)

Hospitalized: 56,182 (+31)

Deaths: 21,849 (+18)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,058 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,097 (+12)

Deaths: 167

Radford:

Infections: 5,956 (+7)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,385 (+5)

Deaths: 156 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,118 (+3)

Deaths: 208

Galax:

Infections: 3,195

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,973 (+6)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,490 (+1)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,004 (+3)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,966 (+20)

Deaths: 399

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,830 (+15)

Deaths: 303

Salem:

Infections: 6,751 (+3)

Deaths: 103

