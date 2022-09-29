muselogo1-copy

Another Thursday, not Friday, night varsity football for FCHS

For the second time this season, the traditional Friday Night game will be moved to the evening before.

Hurricane Ian is coming for a weekend visit to Virginia and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth. Floyd County High School has moved the Friday Night home varsity football game against Carroll County to Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

A JV and varsity volleyball match against district rival Alleghany is also set for 7 p.m. in the Alan Cantrell Court gym. Expect packed parking lots.

The storm is coming. Heavy rains are expected but the velocity of winds has dropped, at least for now.

