Another Thursday, not Friday, night varsity football for FCHS

Hurricane Ian is coming for a weekend visit to Virginia and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth. Floyd County High School has moved the Friday Night home varsity football game against Carroll County to Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
A JV and varsity volleyball match against district rival Alleghany is also set for 7 p.m. in the Alan Cantrell Court gym. Expect packed parking lots.
The storm is coming. Heavy rains are expected but the velocity of winds has dropped, at least for now.