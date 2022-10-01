Friday COVID-19 Va. report: 1,348 new cases, 17 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,088,708 (+1,348)
Hospitalized: 56,210 (+28)
Deaths: 21,866 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,059 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,105 (+8)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,962 (+6)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,394 (+9)
Deaths: 156
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,122 (+4)
Deaths: 208
Galax:
Infections: 3,191
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,978 (+5)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,498 (+8)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,008 (+4)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 25,986 (+17)
Deaths: 400 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,847 (+17)
Deaths: 303
Salem:
Infections: 6,753 (+2)
Deaths: 103