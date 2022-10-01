muselogo1-copy

Friday COVID-19 Va. report: 1,348 new cases, 17 more deaths

One area death reported in Roanoke City. Virginia 's current total of virus infections: 2,088,708.

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,088,708 (+1,348)
Hospitalized: 56,210 (+28)     
Deaths: 21,866 (+17)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,059 (+1)         
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,105 (+8)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,962 (+6) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,394 (+9) 
Deaths: 156                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,122 (+4)                   
Deaths: 208

Galax:
Infections: 3,191                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,978 (+5)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,498 (+8)                
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,008 (+4)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  25,986 (+17) 
Deaths: 400 (+1)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,847 (+17)                  
Deaths: 303        

Salem:
Infections: 6,753 (+2)    
Deaths: 103  

