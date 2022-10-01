Friday COVID-19 Va. report: 1,348 new cases, 17 more deaths

The numbers today are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,088,708 (+1,348)

Hospitalized: 56,210 (+28)

Deaths: 21,866 (+17)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,059 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,105 (+8)

Deaths: 167

Radford:

Infections: 5,962 (+6)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,394 (+9)

Deaths: 156

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,122 (+4)

Deaths: 208

Galax:

Infections: 3,191

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,978 (+5)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,498 (+8)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,008 (+4)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 25,986 (+17)

Deaths: 400 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,847 (+17)

Deaths: 303

Salem:

Infections: 6,753 (+2)

Deaths: 103

