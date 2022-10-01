How wet is it out there? Too damn wet

After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.

Best advice: Stay home and remain in as much as possible. A walk around our property Saturday morning found limbs down, little remaining of our driveway, and a need to shower and dry off.

The power stayed on throughout the night. Found a large DitchWitch and a backhoe parked in our lower front yard. Guess the storm put the fiber laying and installation along Sandy Flats Road rained out.

We’re going to stay put until at least Sunday, which is currently forecast with less rain and some clearing. From what it appears, it could have been worse. Still waiting to hear from friends and relatives in Florida.

Here are the current weather advisories:

Issued By

Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers

Description

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON… WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. WHERE…Portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers. WHEN…Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – The remnants of Ian will push north into the area through Saturday. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected across the area through Saturday afternoon, with locally higher amounts up to 5 to 6 inches possible, especially along and near the Blue Ridge. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Affected Area

Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia

Description

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY… WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. In higher elevations and along ridgetops, gusts up to 50 mph are possible. WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. WHEN…Until noon EDT Saturday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and some trees could be blown down with power outages possible. ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Winds will gradually diminish through the morning. The remnants of Ian continue to push north…weakening with time. Until the winds subside, expect lingering impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Be alert for fallen trees and limbs as well.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

