Weekend Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,477 with 18 deaths

Weekend numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,088,708 (+2,477)
Hospitalized: 56,260 (+50)
Deaths: 21,884 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,059
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,130 (+25)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,973 (+11)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,412 (+16)
Deaths: 155
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,129 (+7)
Deaths: 209 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (+5)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,986 (+8)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,498
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,023 (+15)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,030 (+44)
Deaths: 400
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,874 (+27)
Deaths: 306 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 6,776 (+23)
Deaths: 104 (+1)