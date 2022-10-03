muselogo1-copy

Weekend Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,477 with 18 deaths

Five area deaths: three in Roanoke County and one each in Salem and Franklin County.

Weekend numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,088,708 (+2,477)
Hospitalized: 56,260 (+50)     
Deaths: 21,884 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,059        
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,130 (+25)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,973 (+11) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,412 (+16) 
Deaths: 155                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,129 (+7)                   
Deaths: 209 (+1) 

Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (+5)                     
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,986 (+8)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,498               
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,023 (+15)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,030 (+44) 
Deaths: 400                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,874 (+27)                  
Deaths: 306 (+3)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,776 (+23)    
Deaths: 104 (+1)   

