Lady Buffaloes defeat Pulaski in three sets

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes, on the road, delivered a 3-0 shutout of Pulaski Monday night and face Radford in their lair Tuesday evening before returning home Thursday to face Glenvar.

Highlights, thanks to coach Kim Weddle:

Game wins: 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Maria Garcia delivered 5 kills & 6 digs.

Jasmine Locke scored 5 kills, 3 digs, & 1 ace.

Mia Spangler nailed 3 aces, 3 kills, & 2 blocks.

Mallory Cockram added 2 aces, 7 digs, 18 assists.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana had 17 digs.

Our congratulations to the Lady Buffs, who are now 5-1 before the Tuesday night game. The Thursday home games have the JV match starting at 5:30 and varsity will take the Alan Cantrell Court at 7.

See you there.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

