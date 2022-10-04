Tuesday Va. COVID-19 report: 1,070 new cases, 17 more deaths

Weekend numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,092,255 (+1,070)
Hospitalized: 56,301 (+41)
Deaths: 21,901 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,060 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,142 (+12)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,972 (-1)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,447 (+35)
Deaths: 156 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,133 (+4)
Deaths: 210 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (-1)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,989 (+83
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,473 (-25)
Deaths: 98 (-1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,028 (+5)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,034 (+4)
Deaths: 402 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,879 (+5)
Deaths: 304 (-2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,779 (+3)
Deaths: 104