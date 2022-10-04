muselogo1-copy

Tuesday Va. COVID-19 report: 1,070 new cases, 17 more deaths

Area deaths include two in Roanoke city and one in Franklin County, while Patrick County removed 25 from their case totals along with a death.

Weekend numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,092,255 (+1,070)
Hospitalized: 56,301 (+41)     
Deaths: 21,901 (+17)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,060 (+1)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,142 (+12)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,972 (-1) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,447 (+35) 
Deaths: 156 (+1)                         

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,133 (+4)                   
Deaths: 210 (+1) 

Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (-1)                     
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,989 (+83                              
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,473 (-25)               
Deaths: 98 (-1) 

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,028 (+5)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,034 (+4) 
Deaths: 402 (+2)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,879 (+5)                  
Deaths: 304 (-2)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,779 (+3)    
Deaths: 104  

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse