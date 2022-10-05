Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,330 new cases, 43 hospitalizations, 18 deaths

Weekend numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,093,393 (+1,330)
Hospitalized: 56,3044 (+43)
Deaths: 21,919 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,061 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,155 (+13)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,982 (+10)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,530 (+83)
Deaths: 157 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,144 (+11)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 3,203 (+8)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,994 (+5)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,465 (-8)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,045 (+17)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,049 (+15)
Deaths: 403 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,900 (+21)
Deaths: 305 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,775 (-4)
Deaths: 104