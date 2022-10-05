Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,330 new cases, 43 hospitalizations, 18 deaths

Weekend numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.

Virginia

Infections: 2,093,393 (+1,330)

Hospitalized: 56,3044 (+43)

Deaths: 21,919 (+18)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,061 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,155 (+13)

Deaths: 167

Radford:

Infections: 5,982 (+10)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,530 (+83)

Deaths: 157 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,144 (+11)

Deaths: 210

Galax:

Infections: 3,203 (+8)

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,994 (+5)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,465 (-8)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,045 (+17)

Deaths: 143

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,049 (+15)

Deaths: 403 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,900 (+21)

Deaths: 305 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,775 (-4)

Deaths: 104

