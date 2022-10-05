muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily report: 1,330 new cases, 43 hospitalizations, 18 deaths

Carroll County reported 83 new cases with a death. Other deaths in Roanoke city and county.

Weekend numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,093,393 (+1,330)
Hospitalized: 56,3044 (+43)     
Deaths: 21,919 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,061 (+1)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,155 (+13)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,982 (+10) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,530 (+83) 
Deaths: 157 (+1)                         

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,144 (+11)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 3,203 (+8)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,994 (+5)                              
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,465 (-8)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,045 (+17)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,049 (+15) 
Deaths: 403 (+1)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,900 (+21)                  
Deaths: 305 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,775 (-4)    
Deaths: 104  

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse