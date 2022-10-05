Lady Buffs fall to Radford in volleyball

After three straight wins in extended games, the Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad fell in defeat to the Radford Bobcats in four sets Tuesday night on the road. The Ladies lost the first two matches, then won the third before losing the fourth: 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25.

Maria Garcia-Diaz nailed 4 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks, & 15 digs; Jasmine Locke delivered 2 aces and 6 kills; Mallory Cockram scored 21 assists and Jasmine Yuvanavattana added 19 digs.

The Lady Buffs return home Thursday night in a match against Glenvar with the JV game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m. The team will be on the road next week before returning to Floyd’s Alan Cantrell Court on Thursday, Oct. 20, against (again) Radford.

With the loss, the Ladies still have a 7-5 record overall this season.

In other sports, the varsity football Buffaloes face Glenvar Friday night at home in a game that will also feature homecoming festivities. Gametime is 7 p.m. The National Weather Service forecast projects a clear day and night with a high of 70 degrees with temperatures dropping into the 60s by game time. The projected overnight low is 41 degrees,

Maria Garcia-Diaz (left) set to send another point over the net. She had 2 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks, & 15 digs against the Bobcats.

