Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,351 with 21 new deaths

Close to a third of Carroll County's large increase in Wednesday's report was reduced with a little more than half shifted to Calax, the city that shares the county with Grayson.

Daily numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,094,744 (+1,351)
Hospitalized: 56,3095 (+51)     
Deaths: 21,919 (+21)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,068 (+7)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,167 (+12)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,997 (+15) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,502 (-28) 
Deaths: 157                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,153 (+9)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 3,215 (+12)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,994                              
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,449 (-16)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,048 (+3)          
Deaths: 143                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,069 (+20) 
Deaths: 403                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,913 (+13)                  
Deaths: 306 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,778 (+3)    
Deaths: 104  

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse