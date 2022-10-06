Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,351 with 21 new deaths

Daily numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,094,744 (+1,351)
Hospitalized: 56,3095 (+51)
Deaths: 21,919 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,068 (+7)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,167 (+12)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,997 (+15)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,502 (-28)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,153 (+9)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 3,215 (+12)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,994
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,449 (-16)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,048 (+3)
Deaths: 143
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,069 (+20)
Deaths: 403
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,913 (+13)
Deaths: 306 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,778 (+3)
Deaths: 104