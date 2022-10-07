Glenvar shuts out the Lady Buffaloes

Mia Spangler fields a serve

Glenvar, a contentious opponent who has wiped out the Lady Buffaloes in playoffs in past years, shut down the Floyd ladies Thursday night in the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School. The varsity went down 0-3 and junior varsity lost 0-2.

For the Lady Buffs, Maria Garcia nailed 5 kills, 4 digs, & 1 ace. Mallory Cockram provided 10 assists. The varsity scores were 18-25, 9-25, 9-25.

The loss drops the Lady Buffs’ record to 6-7 and will be on the road for two games next week and won’t return home until Oct. 20 to play Radford. The last home game of the regular season will be on Oct. 27 against Radford

Thursday night’s game was the third match this week with the Lady Buffs beating Pulaski on Monday before losing to Radford on the road.

Mallory Cockram (left) and Jasmine Locke watch to see if a ball drops in as a point.

Natasha Yuvanavattana sets up a return.

Carleigh Craig sends the ball over the outstretched hands of Glenvar players.

Dismay from the Lady Buffs’ bench.

Net action with Annaleise Sowers.

Mia Spangler stretches to make the point.

